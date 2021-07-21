Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 8, redshirt freshman DL Ty Robinson

He won’t be counted on to do it alone, considering Nebraska returns virtually all of its production up front and is getting one more year from the group’s leader, super senior Ben Stille. Robinson, Stille, Casey Rogers and Deontre Thomas form the nucleus of defensive ends, though defensive coordinator Erik Chinander also has the option of kicking any of those players inside and using his outside linebackers more like ends, too.

"What we have to prove is that we're still a dominant defense," Robinson said this spring. "I feel like this year in the Big Ten we've set our goals up pretty high for what we want. But I feel like this next season, and what we've seen so far, that we're going to be a pretty dominant defense in the Big Ten. So that's what we've got to prove; we've got to show everyone that we're different from last year."

One way or another, Nebraska taking the next step on defense is going to include Robinson being on the field a lot. He can play on the end or hold the fort in the middle. The next step is about causing more havoc. Robinson finished with 17 tackles (two for loss) and no sacks last fall. If he can push the pocket and disrupt the quarterback regularly, No. 99 could be in for a big jump.

