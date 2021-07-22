Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 7, sophomore C Cam Jurgens

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

No. 7: C Cam Jurgens, so.

Jurgens ranks so highly on this list for a multitude of reasons, but they all boil down to this: There doesn’t seem to be much room in between the possible outcomes for his 2021 season.

The Beatrice native and now veteran center is either going to struggle to corral his snapping issues again, issues which not only put the Huskers at risk of turning the ball over but also cause a chain reaction of timing issues for the quarterback and the rest of the offense or he’s going to solve that wild streak once and for all, unlock the undeniable power and explosion and athleticism he possesses and turn into one of the most intriguing centers in the Big Ten and perhaps the country.