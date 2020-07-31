Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 7, ILB Nick Henrich

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 7, Nick Henrich, ILB, rfr.

Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud says he's long been impressed with Henrich, dating to the player's days at Omaha Burke.

It's easy to understand why Henrich grabbed Ruud's attention back then.

In three seasons at Burke, Henrich recorded 273 tackles, including an eye-popping 67 for losses. Add in 20½ sacks and it's easy see why he was a consensus choice by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN as the state's top prospect. Rivals ranked him as the No. 6 outside linebacker recruit in the nation and the No. 127 player overall, while 247Sports listed him as the nation’s No. 88 overall player and its No. 6 inside linebacker prospect.