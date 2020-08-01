Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 6, TE Travis Vokolek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 6, Travis Vokolek, TE, jr.

When Nebraska filled its final scholarship for the 2019 class just more than one year ago, you might have been justified if you at least took a moment and thought, "Huh, a tight end?"

That, of course, was Travis Vokolek, who transferred to Nebraska from Rutgers last summer and, in the process, joined a position group already long on experience and getting older with now-senior Jack Stoll and juniors Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal.

Vokolek, though, in the eyes of the Husker coaching staff, was simply too good to turn down. He's listed at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds and had a reputation at Rutgers of being a dynamic threat in the passing game. The only problem? Rutgers didn't really have one.