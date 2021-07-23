Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 6, junior CB Cam Taylor-Britt

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
No. 6: CB Cam Taylor-Britt, jr.
He's arguably the best overall player on the team.
How's that for intrigue?
He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches in 2020 after recording 28 tackles in eight games while making two interceptions and breaking up four passes. In addition, he was the team's leading punt returner with six for 79 yards (13.2 per return).
He's expressed a desire to return both punts and kickoffs in 2021.
In 2019, he ranked third nationally with four forced fumbles, the most by any Husker since 1999.
He spent his first two seasons at Nebraska bouncing back and forth between safety and cornerback, but settled in as a full-time corner in 2020 and excelled.
Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said last fall that most teams opted against challenging Taylor-Britt with much frequency.
So, perhaps not surprisingly, NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher knew he’d have conversations with Taylor-Britt after the season about where his professional prospects stood and what another year in college could do for him.
“He has a lot of room to (grow). He has a very high ceiling,” Fisher said in December. “I think right now, in my opinion, I think Cam is one of the top corners definitely in the Big Ten, if not the top corner in the Big Ten. …"
Yes, that seems intriguing.
“So, the football and the NFL and all that stuff is going to take care of itself," Fisher said. "Right now, Cam is playing very good on the outside. He’s very physical on the outside, great ball skills on the outside. Great teammate. Contributing on special teams, huge part of special teams. The future is very bright for Cam.”
How much brighter can it become? That's certainly part of the intrigue as well.
— Steven M. Sipple
