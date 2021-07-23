Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 6, junior CB Cam Taylor-Britt

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

No. 6: CB Cam Taylor-Britt, jr.

He's arguably the best overall player on the team.

How's that for intrigue?

He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches in 2020 after recording 28 tackles in eight games while making two interceptions and breaking up four passes. In addition, he was the team's leading punt returner with six for 79 yards (13.2 per return).

He's expressed a desire to return both punts and kickoffs in 2021.

In 2019, he ranked third nationally with four forced fumbles, the most by any Husker since 1999.