Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 5, senior WR Samori Toure

“He’s stepping up a lot,” Taylor-Britt said. “He plays with a different edge. He’s a quick guy.”

A native of Portland, Oregon, Toure is coming off a junior season at Montana in 2019 during which he put up outstanding numbers in the FCS, catching 87 passes for 1,495 yards and 13 touchdowns. In November of 2020, within an hour of entering the transfer portal, he had heard from Florida State, Miami, home-state Oregon and many more.

It all felt a little different for him than when he came out of high school and wasn't hearing from many big programs at all.

At any rate, it seems he found a good landing spot to finish his college career, and now he's excited to show what he can do in Power Five football.

“When you’re not playing against the best of the best, there’s only so much you can do to improve as a player,” he said. “I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder since coming out of high school, that I knew I could play against the best of the best at a big school. Now, I’m here to show that I can.”

— Steven M. Sipple

