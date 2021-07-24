Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 5, senior WR Samori Toure

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
No. 5: WR Samori Toure, sr.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost didn't exactly try to diminish intrigue in Toure last week during Big Ten Media Days.
"I think Samori is an immediate-impact guy," Frost said of the 6-foot-3, 190-pound graduate transfer from Montana. "He's looked great in workouts. Had a great spring ball. He's a guy who's had a lot of production, just not at Nebraska. I'm expecting him to make a big impact for us."
In his Montana career, Toure had 155 receptions for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns, ranking in the top 12 in each of those career categories for the Griz.
During the spring, Cam Taylor-Britt, the standout Nebraska corner, said he saw Toure becoming a leader among the team's wide receivers. Toure will play in the slot.
“He’s stepping up a lot,” Taylor-Britt said. “He plays with a different edge. He’s a quick guy.”
A native of Portland, Oregon, Toure is coming off a junior season at Montana in 2019 during which he put up outstanding numbers in the FCS, catching 87 passes for 1,495 yards and 13 touchdowns. In November of 2020, within an hour of entering the transfer portal, he had heard from Florida State, Miami, home-state Oregon and many more.
It all felt a little different for him than when he came out of high school and wasn't hearing from many big programs at all.
At any rate, it seems he found a good landing spot to finish his college career, and now he's excited to show what he can do in Power Five football.
“When you’re not playing against the best of the best, there’s only so much you can do to improve as a player,” he said. “I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder since coming out of high school, that I knew I could play against the best of the best at a big school. Now, I’m here to show that I can.”
— Steven M. Sipple