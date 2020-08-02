Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 5, center Cameron Jurgens

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 5, Cameron Jurgens, C, soph.
There's something important to ponder as you mull Jurgens' potential for major improvement in 2020.
“We got him essentially a week and a half (of practice time) before South Alabama,” said Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin, referring to the 2019 season opener. “No discredit to the guys he was fighting against, but he was head and shoulders above the next guy."
That statement alone speaks to Jurgens' enormous athleticism.
“We made the transition to center with him (in October 2018) and then he messed up his foot, so we didn’t get an opportunity to work with him the latter part of the season and into the offseason," said Austin, who also serves as run game coordinator. "Then he broke his foot again in the summer time, the other foot, so not only was it a position switch and youth (but also) the weight gain part of it. There were so many things that were basically working against us. The biggest thing was keeping him healthy all year. That was awesome in and of its own self. That allowed him to get those reps, those much-needed reps at full speed that he needed to continue to evolve.”
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has spoken freely about the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Jurgens' potential to become a force in the college game. If that's going to happen, you have to think you'll start seeing signs of it this season, provided there is a season.
When NU coaches addressed media in the spring, they praised Jurgens' overall progress. For one, his comfort level with quarterback Adrian Martinez evolved. The main thing Austin noticed was more communication between Jurgens and Martinez after a series of plays, or — as Austin puts it — after a "rack of plays."
"They'll be talking about what just happened, and that's a big deal because you're quickly coaching yourself and getting better in that gap of time between when you go off the field and it's time to go back in," Austin said. "That's a big deal."
How big? Guess that's part of the intrigue.
— Steven M. Sipple
The list
No. 30: Caleb Tannor, OLB, jr.
No. 29: Brenden Jaimes, LT, sr.
No. 28: Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison, RB, fr.
No. 26, Marcus Fleming, WR, fr.
No. 25, Mosai Newsom, DL, rfr.
No. 24, Braxton Clark, CB, so.
No. 20, Javin Wright, DB, rfr.
No. 19, Blaise Gunnerson, OLB, fr.
No. 18, Rahmir Johnson, RB, rfr.
No. 17, Keyshawn Greene, ILB, fr.No. 16, Niko Cooper, OLB, so.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!