Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 4, redshirt freshman ILB Nick Henrich

On Erik Chinander’s side of the ball, though, perhaps no single player carries the intrigue of redshirt freshman inside linebacker Nick Henrich.

There are several reasons. Start with his fast finish to the 2020 campaign, during which he recorded 21 of his 27 tackles over NU’s final two games. Consider that his name came up repeatedly as one of the spring’s top performers. Then add to it that head coach Scott Frost at Big Ten Media Days last week, unprompted, said Henrich was one of the guys he was most looking forward to seeing play this fall.

Then there’s the Omaha angle, too. NU is likely to lose out on the top four 2022 recruits from the Omaha Metro area, but Henrich is a budding success story. A four-star player out of Burke, Henrich could have gone a lot of places to play in college, but he chose Nebraska. Now, he’s trying to become one of the defense’s anchors.

Health will be key. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has dealt with multiple injuries in his career. Inside, he’ll rotate with Chris Kolarevic and Luke Reimer — both of whom have also had injury issues in their careers — in a unit weakened some by the loss of sixth-year senior Will Honas to a spring knee injury.