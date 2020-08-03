Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 4, DL Ty Robinson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 4, Ty Robinson, DL, rfr.

At this stage of the college football calendar — even in a normal year, which this assuredly is not — it would be difficult to make a case that defensive lineman Ty Robinson is the most important player on Nebraska's 2020 defense.

The group has potentially seven starters, including multi-year regulars like Dicaprio Bootle and Ben Stille, a promising bounce-back candidate in Deontai Williams, a pair of inside linebackers in the middle of the defense and more.

Most intriguing, though? That's where you can make a compelling argument for the redshirt freshman that dons No. 99.