Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 4, DL Ty Robinson

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 4, Ty Robinson, DL, rfr.
At this stage of the college football calendar — even in a normal year, which this assuredly is not — it would be difficult to make a case that defensive lineman Ty Robinson is the most important player on Nebraska's 2020 defense.
The group has potentially seven starters, including multi-year regulars like Dicaprio Bootle and Ben Stille, a promising bounce-back candidate in Deontai Williams, a pair of inside linebackers in the middle of the defense and more.
Most intriguing, though? That's where you can make a compelling argument for the redshirt freshman that dons No. 99.
☠️☠️BlackShirts Monster Monday☠️☠️ Dline doing the Hard work. #nebraskastrong @HuskerFBNation @TyRobinson2124 pic.twitter.com/cWkC4E1q3O— Zachary Duval (@zduval1) July 20, 2020
There are multiple reasons why Robinson draws so much interest. First is the promise. He held his own in limited action in 2019 and is up to somewhere around 325 pounds, according to defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. He's essentially what defensive coordinator Erik Chinander wants in a lineman framewise, which is why NU worked so hard to beat out USC, Alabama and many others for his services.
Then there's the uncertainty up front. Tuioti has options to sort through, but there are no surefire game-tilters in the bunch. Robinson is perhaps the most likely candidate, even given his young age and the fact that he's been on campus a shade more than a year at a spot that often takes a lot of development.
"Very excited about Ty," Tuioti said in a recent radio appearance. "I think he's going to be a very special player by the time he's done. I know that's putting a lot on him right now, but he has that demeanor. He's got that want-to. And he's doing everything he can right now to get himself in position where he can take a lot of snaps for us this upcoming season.
Sounds pretty intriguing.
— Parker Gabriel
