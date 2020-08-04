Most Intriguing Huskers: No 3, QB Adrian Martinez

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 3, Adrian Martinez, QB, jr.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost recently offered a rather straightforward assessment of why he thinks Martinez will improve on his disappointing 2019 season.

"I think it's just his mindset and his approach," the coach said. "He came in his first year (2018) and had to compete for that spot, and he looked like a competitor every single day in practice."

Martinez's mindset carried into competition as the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Californian averaged a school-record 295.1 yards of total offense per game and was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.