Most Intriguing Huskers: No 3, QB Adrian Martinez

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 3, Adrian Martinez, QB, jr.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost recently offered a rather straightforward assessment of why he thinks Martinez will improve on his disappointing 2019 season.
"I think it's just his mindset and his approach," the coach said. "He came in his first year (2018) and had to compete for that spot, and he looked like a competitor every single day in practice."
Martinez's mindset carried into competition as the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Californian averaged a school-record 295.1 yards of total offense per game and was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.
"Year 2, because of the situation, I think he was able to put it in cruise control a little more, and I think that showed up on the field a little bit," Frost said. "That's not to put everything on him. There's a lot of things he couldn't control. But I don't think he'll be lax in his preparation ever again."
After completing 64.6% of his passes as a true freshman, Martinez dipped to 59.4% last season. After averaging 237.9 passing yards per game in 2018, he averaged 195.6 in 2019.
Martinez seemed to lose some of his speed last season — that part showed up before he injured his knee Oct. 5 against Northwestern — although his yards per attempt dipped only slightly, from 4.5 to 4.3.
"Adrian's prepped and primed to have a good year," Frost said. "I think a lot came at him fast last season. He was playing through some injury, and I've said this, but we need to be a lot better around him."
Martinez, who underwent offseason surgery on his left (nonthrowing) shoulder, faces competition for the job from redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, who made a sizable impression in four games last year.
Meanwhile, for Martinez, it was just a rough year all around. But Frost likes where Martinez is at mentally, and the quarterback surely would benefit from feeling better physically.
What's more, we're guessing he won't be in cruise control this season.
— Steven M. Sipple
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
