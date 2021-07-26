 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 3, freshman LT Turner Corcoran
0 Comments
topical

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 3, freshman LT Turner Corcoran

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska football practice, 4.17

Nebraska offensive linemen Cam Jurgens (top) and Turner Corcoran participate in blocking drills during a football practice Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

No. 30: Thomas Fidone, tight end, freshman

No. 29: Will Nixon, wide receiver, freshman

No. 28: Noa Pola-Gates, defensive back, redshirt freshman

No. 27: Sevion Morrison, running back, freshman

No. 26: Bryce Benhart, right tackle, redshirt freshman

No. 25: Myles Farmer, safety, redshirt freshman 

No. 24: Casey Rogers, defensive lineman, sophomore

No. 23: Oliver Martin, wide receiver, junior 

No. 22: Nash Hutmacher, defensive lineman, freshman

No. 21: Heinrich Haarberg, quarterback, freshman

No. 20: Javin Wright, outside linebacker, redshirt freshman

No. 19: Markese Stepp, running back, sophomore

No. 18: Luke Reimer, inside linebacker, sophomore

No. 17: Zavier Betts, wide receiver, freshman

No. 16: Tyreke Johnson, cornerback, sophomore

No. 15: Quinton Newsome, cornerback, sophomore

No. 14: Pheldarius Payne, outside linebacker, junior

No. 13: JoJo Domann, outside linebacker, senior

No. 12: Damion Daniels, defensive lineman, junior

No. 11: Gabe Ervin Jr., running back, freshman

No. 10: Chris Kolarevic, inside linebacker, junior 

No. 9: Jaquez Yant, running back, freshman 

No. 8: Ty Robinson, defensive lineman, redshirt freshman

No. 7 Cam Jurgens, center, sophomore

No. 6, Cam Taylor-Britt, cornerback, junior

No. 5: Samori Toure, wide receiver, senior

No. 4: Nick Henrich, inside linebacker, redshirt freshman

No. 3: LT Turner Corcoran, fr.

Identifying the successor to a 40-game starter at a cornerstone position isn’t always an easy proposition. It typically comes with the expectation that bumps are going to pop up along the road.

That all may still end up being true for Nebraska at left tackle in the post-Brenden Jaimes era, but freshman Turner Corcoran made a heck of a first impression last December and did nothing to quell the program’s confidence in him going forward this spring.

In fact, Corcoran, one of the highest-rated recruits Nebraska has landed in the Scott Frost era, had a productive spring after getting off to what he called a slow start.

"As it’s come along, I’ve found the game I want to play, the style I want to play and it’s just gone along well for me," he said this spring, adding that he thought it “just clicked” one day at practice.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is not just penciled in as the blindside protector for junior quarterback Adrian Martinez. The job is his in 2021 and most likely beyond as long as he’s healthy.

Corcoran is just one part of a young corps in Greg Austin’s position group that has a ton of eligibility ahead — he, Ethan Piper, Bryce Benhart and Brant Banks all have at least four years of it remaining, while Cam Jurgens and Nouredin Nouili have three each — but the left tackle is already approaching something like a leadership role within the group and said after the Red-White Spring Game that he embraces the pressure that comes along with the position he mans.

A world of talent and an impressive starting debut do not necessarily mean that Corcoran will jump right to, say, an All-Big Ten level of play right away this fall. There could be twists and turns on the path yet. Even still, NU coaches and teammates clearly believe the Huskers are in very good hands already.

Parker Gabriel

+1 
Turner Corcoran

Corcoran

 Nebraska Athletics

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was the Brewers-White Sox series a preview of the 2021 World Series?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News