Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 3, freshman LT Turner Corcoran

That all may still end up being true for Nebraska at left tackle in the post-Brenden Jaimes era, but freshman Turner Corcoran made a heck of a first impression last December and did nothing to quell the program’s confidence in him going forward this spring.

In fact, Corcoran, one of the highest-rated recruits Nebraska has landed in the Scott Frost era, had a productive spring after getting off to what he called a slow start.

"As it’s come along, I’ve found the game I want to play, the style I want to play and it’s just gone along well for me," he said this spring, adding that he thought it “just clicked” one day at practice.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is not just penciled in as the blindside protector for junior quarterback Adrian Martinez. The job is his in 2021 and most likely beyond as long as he’s healthy.

Corcoran is just one part of a young corps in Greg Austin’s position group that has a ton of eligibility ahead — he, Ethan Piper, Bryce Benhart and Brant Banks all have at least four years of it remaining, while Cam Jurgens and Nouredin Nouili have three each — but the left tackle is already approaching something like a leadership role within the group and said after the Red-White Spring Game that he embraces the pressure that comes along with the position he mans.