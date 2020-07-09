Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 29, LT Brenden Jaimes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

29. Brenden Jaimes, LT, sr.

Jaimes is the first of several players on this list who would rank much higher were it ranking the most important on the roster rather than the most intriguing.

Jaimes anchors what should be a deep Nebraska offensive line and is poised to become a member of a rare club as a four-year starter up front.

The Austin, Texas, native stepped in as a true freshman in 2017, starting the fourth game of the season. He hasn’t looked back since, cracking the lineup in each of Nebraska’s past 33 games.