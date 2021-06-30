 Skip to main content
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 29, freshman wide receiver Will Nixon
As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

No. 30: Thomas Fidone, tight end, freshman

No. 29: Will Nixon, wide receiver, freshman

The list began with a 2021 freshman in the midst of recovering from a knee injury, and it continues with a 2020 freshman who should be fully clear of a knee injury that kept him out all of last fall.

Nixon (5-foot-11 and 190 pounds), projects as a slot-type receiver for Nebraska, and this fall that means likely finding a role behind senior Montana transfer Samori Toure. The former Waco, Texas, high school standout, though, has impressed coaches and teammates alike with his physical ability and his ability to learn so far in his time in Lincoln.

Nixon is the son of Jeff Nixon, formerly an offensive assistant at Baylor and now the running backs coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Nixon earned praise from offensive coordinator Matt Lubick throughout last fall and the spring for being a willing learner through his rehabilitation, and he showed versatility in short public viewings this spring. He got more repetitions than he might have otherwise due to a spring injury to fellow freshman receiver Alante Brown, and there will be plenty of competition for playing time among Lubick’s group.

Given Nixon’s knowledge of the system, his ability to play different roles and potential as a return man, though, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get himself into the conversation some way, somehow in 2021.

— Parker Gabriel

