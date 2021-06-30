Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 29, freshman wide receiver Will Nixon

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
No. 29: Will Nixon, wide receiver, freshman
The list began with a 2021 freshman in the midst of recovering from a knee injury, and it continues with a 2020 freshman who should be fully clear of a knee injury that kept him out all of last fall.
Nixon (5-foot-11 and 190 pounds), projects as a slot-type receiver for Nebraska, and this fall that means likely finding a role behind senior Montana transfer Samori Toure. The former Waco, Texas, high school standout, though, has impressed coaches and teammates alike with his physical ability and his ability to learn so far in his time in Lincoln.
Nixon is the son of Jeff Nixon, formerly an offensive assistant at Baylor and now the running backs coach for the Carolina Panthers.
Nixon earned praise from offensive coordinator Matt Lubick throughout last fall and the spring for being a willing learner through his rehabilitation, and he showed versatility in short public viewings this spring. He got more repetitions than he might have otherwise due to a spring injury to fellow freshman receiver Alante Brown, and there will be plenty of competition for playing time among Lubick’s group.
Given Nixon’s knowledge of the system, his ability to play different roles and potential as a return man, though, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get himself into the conversation some way, somehow in 2021.
What Husker fans are saying about Bill Moos' retirement
This is going to get mixed reviews but I loved Bill Moos and what he’s done in his time here. I am genuinely disheartened to see his time at Nebraska come to an end so abruptly.— Cornhusker Cole (@CornhuskerCole) June 25, 2021
It does seem weird. But since it's a "retirement" I'm assuming if there are other reasons they will not be public. I shouldn't speculate on here, I respect Moos for what he's done at Nebraska and I trust Carter and Green to hire a good replacement.— Josh Fischer (@jdfisch6) June 25, 2021
For all that’s on Twitter right now, I will say that I’m thankful for Bill Moos, what he represented, and what he accomplished at Nebraska. I’ll withhold judgment and believe the best.— James Pruch (@jamespruch) June 26, 2021
I have been a husker fan ever since Bob Devany came to Nebraska. I have always liked Bill Moos and think he did a great job at Nebraska. I wish him and his family nothing but the very best for the rest of their lives.— James Dean Aten (@JamesDeanAten) June 26, 2021
Bill Moos has been a supporter of our cause from the time he got to Nebraska. We are truly grateful for his help in the fight. Mr. Moos, we wish you the best in your retirement and thank you for your support of Team Jack. (Photo from the 2018 Team Jack Foundation Gala) pic.twitter.com/aYl2YAT0d0— Team Jack (@TeamJack) June 25, 2021
