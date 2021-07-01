Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 28, redshirt freshman DB Noa Pola-Gates

Pola-Gates and Farmer likely thought they'd be thrust into starting roles in 2021, but the pandemic and the NCAA's scholarship rules gave the senior pair the option of returning for sixth collegiate seasons and both decided to take advantage.

That means Pola-Gates, who is one of the most athletic players on Nebraska's roster, may have to wait another year before stepping into a full time role in Erik Chinander's defense, barring an injury to a starter. However, he will still likely factor into the equation somehow. Fisher could try to manage the workload of his seniors. Pola-Gates, too, is athletic enough to potentially man a nickel-type spot, depending on the package.

There's another route to the field, too: Special teams. Nebraska needs to be much better in that area in 2021 than it has been the past three years, and explosive players like Pola-Gates are often the key to having solid coverage units. Fisher said this spring, "You have to start on at least one special teams (unit) to be a DB here. Period. All right? Or you will not play."

Pola-Gates will likely be on more than one. Beyond that, how much can he press to get on the field defensively? In a veteran group, that's an intriguing subplot to track this fall.

— Parker Gabriel

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.