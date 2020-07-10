Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 28, RBs Sevion Morrison, Marvin Scott

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 28. Sevion Morrison/Marvin Scott III, RBs., fr.

It's easy to be intrigued with this pair of incoming running backs for a variety of reasons, starting with the fact that both might be needed immediately.

Dedrick Mills, a 5-foot-11, 220-pound senior, is the projected starter after rushing for 745 yards last season. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and found the end zone 10 times. He has the potential to be an All-Big Ten back.

But he can't do it alone. Keep in mind, Maurice Washington is no longer on the team, and Wyatt Mazour completed his eligibility. Sophomore Rahmir Johnson (64 rushing yards last season) projects as Mills' top backup, but it isn't as if he has that role locked down.