Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 28, RBs Sevion Morrison, Marvin Scott

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 28. Sevion Morrison/Marvin Scott III, RBs., fr.
It's easy to be intrigued with this pair of incoming running backs for a variety of reasons, starting with the fact that both might be needed immediately.
Dedrick Mills, a 5-foot-11, 220-pound senior, is the projected starter after rushing for 745 yards last season. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and found the end zone 10 times. He has the potential to be an All-Big Ten back.
But he can't do it alone. Keep in mind, Maurice Washington is no longer on the team, and Wyatt Mazour completed his eligibility. Sophomore Rahmir Johnson (64 rushing yards last season) projects as Mills' top backup, but it isn't as if he has that role locked down.
It'll be up to Morrison and Scott to immediately show Nebraska coaches they possess the physicality to be effective in the rugged Big Ten. Johnson is a tough runner, but weighs only 180 pounds. Morrison is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, while Scott checks in at 5-9, 200.
A product of Edison High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Morrison early last season became the schools' all-time rushing leader, passing Spencer Tillman, who went on to a fabulous career at Oklahoma. As a senior, Morrison gained 1,798 yards while averaging nearly 10 per carry.
Meanwhile, Scott, a Florida native, ran for 7,482 yards and scored 80 total touchdowns in high school. He started as an eighth-grader at Warner Christian Academy, then played there through his sophomore year before making the jump to Spruce Creek High in the state's largest class.
The list
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!