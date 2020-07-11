Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 27, OG Ethan Piper

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 27. Ethan Piper, OG, rfr.

Some people surely have forgotten this fact about Piper. But others remember.

As Nebraska football fans monitor Piper's development, they perhaps keep in the back of their minds that Iowa recruited him hard.

In the spring of 2018, he was set to take an unofficial visit to Iowa City, but then Nebraska offered him a scholarship and he canceled his trip. He grew up wanting to be a Husker. His heart was with the Huskers, he told the Hawkeyes.

It's possible in 2020 that Piper could play a prominent role in beating Iowa, and whoever else ends up on a schedule in flux because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A redshirt freshman from Norfolk Catholic, Piper is among a handful of players who could be involved in August in an intense battle for the starting job at left guard.