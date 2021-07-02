 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 27, freshman RB Sevion Morrison
0 Comments
topical

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 27, freshman RB Sevion Morrison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska football practice, 4.17

Freshman running back Sevion Morrison is seen on the sidelines during a Nebraska football practice April 17 at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

No. 30: Thomas Fidone, tight end, freshman

No. 29: Will Nixon, wide receiver, freshman

No. 28: Noa Pola-Gates, defensive back, redshirt freshman

No. 27: RB Sevion Morrison, fr.

Morrison is the third player among the first four on the Most Intriguing Huskers list who has not yet played a down at Nebraska.

Like receiver Will Nixon, he arrived on campus last summer in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He did not suffer a season-ending injury like Nixon, but instead ran into a series of maladies that included multiple muscle injuries, a bout with COVID-19 during the 2020 season and then a concussion that kept him out part of spring.

Morrison almost certainly would have earned playing time in 2020 after running backs coach Ryan Held said he had been moving up the depth chart, but he tested positive for COVID-19 just days later and wasn’t cleared to return until the very end of the season. By that time, it was essentially too late to get him back up to speed.

Speed, though, is part of what makes Morrison so intriguing. He’s run in the 10.7-second range in the 100 meters and has plenty of size at 6 feet and 210 pounds.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native put up prolific numbers at Edison High, breaking Spencer Tillman’s school record by accumulating more than 5,000 rushing yards in his high school career.

Nebraska’s running backs room is wide open, and there are others on this list as it progresses. Simply put, it’s one of the most intriguing position groups on the roster, largely because of the lack of collegiate game experience. Can Morrison use a good, healthy summer and productive preseason camp to catapult himself into contention for carries? He’s certainly going to have a chance.

Parker Gabriel

The 2021 Most Intriguing Huskers list is here. We start with some honorable mentions
Day 1 of the NIL era sees Huskers athletes promote everything from podcasts to dog trainers

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News