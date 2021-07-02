Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 27, freshman RB Sevion Morrison

No. 27: RB Sevion Morrison, fr.

Morrison is the third player among the first four on the Most Intriguing Huskers list who has not yet played a down at Nebraska.

Like receiver Will Nixon, he arrived on campus last summer in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He did not suffer a season-ending injury like Nixon, but instead ran into a series of maladies that included multiple muscle injuries, a bout with COVID-19 during the 2020 season and then a concussion that kept him out part of spring.

Morrison almost certainly would have earned playing time in 2020 after running backs coach Ryan Held said he had been moving up the depth chart, but he tested positive for COVID-19 just days later and wasn’t cleared to return until the very end of the season. By that time, it was essentially too late to get him back up to speed.

Speed, though, is part of what makes Morrison so intriguing. He’s run in the 10.7-second range in the 100 meters and has plenty of size at 6 feet and 210 pounds.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native put up prolific numbers at Edison High, breaking Spencer Tillman’s school record by accumulating more than 5,000 rushing yards in his high school career.