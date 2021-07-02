Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 27, freshman RB Sevion Morrison

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
No. 27: RB Sevion Morrison, fr.
Morrison is the third player among the first four on the Most Intriguing Huskers list who has not yet played a down at Nebraska.
Like receiver Will Nixon, he arrived on campus last summer in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He did not suffer a season-ending injury like Nixon, but instead ran into a series of maladies that included multiple muscle injuries, a bout with COVID-19 during the 2020 season and then a concussion that kept him out part of spring.
Morrison almost certainly would have earned playing time in 2020 after running backs coach Ryan Held said he had been moving up the depth chart, but he tested positive for COVID-19 just days later and wasn’t cleared to return until the very end of the season. By that time, it was essentially too late to get him back up to speed.
Speed, though, is part of what makes Morrison so intriguing. He’s run in the 10.7-second range in the 100 meters and has plenty of size at 6 feet and 210 pounds.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native put up prolific numbers at Edison High, breaking Spencer Tillman’s school record by accumulating more than 5,000 rushing yards in his high school career.
Nebraska’s running backs room is wide open, and there are others on this list as it progresses. Simply put, it’s one of the most intriguing position groups on the roster, largely because of the lack of collegiate game experience. Can Morrison use a good, healthy summer and productive preseason camp to catapult himself into contention for carries? He’s certainly going to have a chance.
— Parker Gabriel
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.