Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 26, redshirt freshman RT Bryce Benhart

No. 26: RT Bryce Benhart, rfr.



A funny thing happens when Nebraska football players stroll around without their jerseys on or work with high school kids during a Friday Night Lights camp without their name and number readily visible from the sideline.

The folks in West Stadium watching tend to find their eyes wandering toward one player in particular. A reporter in the month of June fielded multiple inquiries from fans along the same lines: “Who is THAT?”

That, usually, was redshirt freshman right tackle Bryce Benhart, normally the single largest person on a field that is accustomed to large people.

The 6-foot-9, 330-pound tackle got thrown into the fire in 2020 as NU’s starter and fared OK, flashing some promising signs and also sometimes looking like a freshman adjusting to an entirely new level of competition. That’s what makes Benhart’s second act just as interesting as his first or perhaps even more so.