Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 25, redshirt freshman S Myles Farmer

Farmer’s not the fastest member of Travis Fisher’s secondary in a straight line, but his length and athleticism allowed him to mostly make up for it in the limited playing time he’s had so far. Like Pola-Gates, he’d be in line for more playing time this year if the seniors had moved on, but this spring Farmer talked about the reasons he’s glad they returned for one more season together.

Farmer figures to be a key special teams contributor and will be asked to take another step toward becoming the big, physically imposing presence the Husker staff thinks he can be in the middle of the field as he continues to develop.

Not only that, but Nebraska needs playmakers on defense. As solid as NU was down the stretch of 2020, it didn’t produce enough turnovers and game-tilting plays. Farmer showed a knack for it against Northwestern. If he can keep finding himself around the ball, he’ll be on the field for Nebraska this year.

— Parker Gabriel

