Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 25, redshirt freshman S Myles Farmer

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
No. 25: S Myles Farmer, rfr.
As far as first impressions go, Farmer couldn’t have produced a much better one in his first extended action last fall.
The redshirt freshman safety started in place of Deontai Williams, who was suspended for the first half due to a targeting penalty and logged a pair of interceptions. The second one he nearly returned for a score and set up Nebraska’s lone touchdown of the day.
He played sparingly from then on, though, until he was set to see his role increase against Purdue in early December. Instead of that happening, he suffered a freak foot/ankle injury before the game while warming up and missed the rest of the season.
Farmer (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) was back in action this spring, though NU didn’t quite turn him fully loose. He’ll be full-go this fall and pairs with Noa Pola-Gates to make an intriguing second pair of safeties behind Williams and fellow sixth-year senior Marquel Dismuke.
Farmer’s not the fastest member of Travis Fisher’s secondary in a straight line, but his length and athleticism allowed him to mostly make up for it in the limited playing time he’s had so far. Like Pola-Gates, he’d be in line for more playing time this year if the seniors had moved on, but this spring Farmer talked about the reasons he’s glad they returned for one more season together.
Farmer figures to be a key special teams contributor and will be asked to take another step toward becoming the big, physically imposing presence the Husker staff thinks he can be in the middle of the field as he continues to develop.
Not only that, but Nebraska needs playmakers on defense. As solid as NU was down the stretch of 2020, it didn’t produce enough turnovers and game-tilting plays. Farmer showed a knack for it against Northwestern. If he can keep finding himself around the ball, he’ll be on the field for Nebraska this year.
— Parker Gabriel
