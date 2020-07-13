Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 25, DL Mosai Newsom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 25, Mosai Newsom, DL, rfr.

Newsom flew under the radar in his own Husker recruiting class, the 2019 group, as fellow defensive lineman Ty Robinson, for instance, received considerably more media and fan attention.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Robinson, of Gilbert, Arizona, will be in the thick of the chase for playing time next month along a defensive front that loses 2019 starters Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis as well as Darrion Daniels. All three will be in NFL training camps.

But don't count out Newsom. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently told the Journal Star just that. Even so, Newsom for whatever reason simply doesn't seem to come up much in fan discussions. Even his recruitment to NU was pretty quiet.