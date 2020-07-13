Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 25, DL Mosai Newsom

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 25, Mosai Newsom, DL, rfr.
Newsom flew under the radar in his own Husker recruiting class, the 2019 group, as fellow defensive lineman Ty Robinson, for instance, received considerably more media and fan attention.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Robinson, of Gilbert, Arizona, will be in the thick of the chase for playing time next month along a defensive front that loses 2019 starters Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis as well as Darrion Daniels. All three will be in NFL training camps.
But don't count out Newsom. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently told the Journal Star just that. Even so, Newsom for whatever reason simply doesn't seem to come up much in fan discussions. Even his recruitment to NU was pretty quiet.
Make no mistake, Newsom was coveted around the Big Ten. But Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander worked hard to help lure the 6-5, 280-pound defender out of Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Iowa, just miles from where Chinander grew up and just about 100 miles from Iowa City.
Newsom had scholarship offers from the Hawkeyes, Northwestern, Michigan State and Minnesota, among others.
Now, a chance to prove himself. He's part of a defensive line group that has a bundle of questions on top of senior Ben Stille and some players with rotational snaps (think Deontre Thomas and Damion Daniels).
The door is wide open for newcomers to make an impact. Is Newsom ready?
We'll find soon. Really soon.
— Steven M. Sipple
