Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 24, sophomore DL Casey Rogers

The sophomore from Syracuse, New York, stood out in his first year playing essentially full time. The intriguing part this summer is the natural question: Just how much better can he get?

Rogers (6-foot-4, 300) was a talented lacrosse recruit in high school who opted instead for football and was always going to be a bit of a development project. Since he’s arrived in Lincoln, Rogers has put on weight, learned from Tony Tuioti — and older defensive linemen like Daniels, whom Rogers lived with — and has continued to get better every season.

He finished with 24 tackles (three for loss) and a sack in 2020 and was part of a consistent rotation that also included Ty Robinson and Ben Stille at end. NU moves its front-line players around quite a bit and plays multiple fronts, but Rogers has shown the versatility that Tuioti covets.

With Stille back for a sixth season, Deontre Thomas healthy after missing all but two games and some promising up-and-comers looking for time in the rotation, there’s plenty of competition for snaps in Tuioti’s room. Just how disruptive the group can be depends on several players, but Rogers figures to be right in the middle of the action.

— Parker Gabriel

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.