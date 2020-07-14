Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 24, cornerback Braxton Clark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 24, Braxton Clark, CB, soph.

As you listen to Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander discuss the importance of length and athletic ability in players, it's almost impossible to not think of Braxton Clark.

After all, he's 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. Yes, a rangy corner.

“The thing about length and athletic ability is when your playing radius increases, the chance for error decreases," Chinander said during the spring. "When you’re not as long, it’s harder to make up for some things when you get cut out of a gap or you get a bad jump or something like that. But when you’re longer, you can get away with some stuff.”