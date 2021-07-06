Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 23, junior WR Oliver Martin

He still managed to start four games and, even with a modest five catches down the stretch, make a favorable mark in 2020.

Then he really burst into the conversation during winter conditioning and spring ball.

Martin, a former four-star recruit from Iowa City, Iowa, who began his career at Michigan and spent 2019 at Iowa, was among Nebraska’s best index testers and then put forth a standout spring.

“We do one-on-ones just about every day and I don’t think he’s lost a rep of that,” fellow receiver Wyatt Liewer said midway through spring. “He looks really good.”

Martin credited the time he had over the winter and the spring to get a firm grasp of the playbook. In the Red-White Spring Game on May 1, he was part of a potentially very interesting trio of wide receivers alongside senior transfer Samori Toure and junior Omar Manning.

He perhaps doesn’t draw the same kind of conversation as either of those two — Toure drew rave reviews this spring immediately upon his arrival from Montana and Manning has tantalizing physical talent, but only played in one game in 2020 — but Martin will be every bit as important offensively for a Nebraska team that desperately needs to be more dangerous in the passing game, particularly down the field.