Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 23, junior WR Oliver Martin

Husker Extra Podcast: The latest on Bill Moos' departure and buyout; NIL era begins; Banton staying in draft
As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
No. 23: WR Oliver Martin, jr.
Martin got to campus last summer, had to get acclimated to Nebraska’s program in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and didn’t even find out he was eligible to play until the middle of NU’s shortened season.
He still managed to start four games and, even with a modest five catches down the stretch, make a favorable mark in 2020.
Then he really burst into the conversation during winter conditioning and spring ball.
Martin, a former four-star recruit from Iowa City, Iowa, who began his career at Michigan and spent 2019 at Iowa, was among Nebraska’s best index testers and then put forth a standout spring.
“We do one-on-ones just about every day and I don’t think he’s lost a rep of that,” fellow receiver Wyatt Liewer said midway through spring. “He looks really good.”
Martin credited the time he had over the winter and the spring to get a firm grasp of the playbook. In the Red-White Spring Game on May 1, he was part of a potentially very interesting trio of wide receivers alongside senior transfer Samori Toure and junior Omar Manning.
He perhaps doesn’t draw the same kind of conversation as either of those two — Toure drew rave reviews this spring immediately upon his arrival from Montana and Manning has tantalizing physical talent, but only played in one game in 2020 — but Martin will be every bit as important offensively for a Nebraska team that desperately needs to be more dangerous in the passing game, particularly down the field.
Martin will likely earn a scholarship now that he's been on campus for a year. His rise is not exactly the out-of-nowhere type, given that he was an All-American Bowl selection as a senior in high school and finished as the No. 47 player overall in the country for the 2017 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
— Parker Gabriel
