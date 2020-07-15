Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 23, DL Jordon Riley

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 23, Jordon Riley, DL, junior
If any player could have made a run up the rankings of this list over the course of a full spring ball, Jordon Riley seemed like a good candidate.
After all, the midyear addition to Tony Tuioti’s defensive line room turned heads on the first day of spring practice, earning several mentions from teammates and coaches during interviews later that day. Lest we make a mountain out of one day of work, Riley does bring intrigue for more than just a couple of eye-opening workouts.
First of all, he’s 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, according to strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval. Then there’s the fact that he began his career at North Carolina before playing last fall at Garden City (Kan.) Community College. Interior defensive linemen are rarely going to put up eye-popping numbers, but once Nebraska started recruiting Riley, they went after him hard and landed he and Pheldarius Payne out of a sizable group of junior college defensive linemen.
Dline Monsters @Thejordonriley has been putting in hard work daily. He is a smaller Dline guy at 6'6+ 340 #nebraskafootball #huskerpower #wardaddyup
Riley is among a few key candidates to replace the solid work that Darrion Daniels did inside for Nebraska last year. With the elder Daniels brother off to the NFL, Riley and junior Damion Daniels seem like the logical starting point. Others, such as Keem Green and Ty Robinson, could man the middle but can also play end for Tuioti.
For the younger Daniels, conditioning and the ability to string several effective snaps together has always been the biggest challenge. Perhaps Riley can do just that or perhaps the pair can forge an effective tag-team setup.
That’s the basis for the intrigue into Riley: size, experience and the wide-open nature of Nebraska’s defensive line depth chart. How far can the big man take it?
— Parker Gabriel
