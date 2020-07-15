Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 23, DL Jordon Riley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 23, Jordon Riley, DL, junior

If any player could have made a run up the rankings of this list over the course of a full spring ball, Jordon Riley seemed like a good candidate.

After all, the midyear addition to Tony Tuioti’s defensive line room turned heads on the first day of spring practice, earning several mentions from teammates and coaches during interviews later that day. Lest we make a mountain out of one day of work, Riley does bring intrigue for more than just a couple of eye-opening workouts.