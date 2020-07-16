Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 22, WR Zavier Betts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 22, Zavier Betts, WR, fr.

The second incoming wide receiver on this list, freshman Zavier Betts isn't the last. Sure, there's always more intrigue about newcomers, but this year the receiving corps is particularly fascinating because of the roster makeup and coach Scott Frost acknowledging that several of the new guys have to make an impact.

Few have higher upside — and maybe less certainty for this fall in particular — than Betts. He is physically imposing at 6-foot-3 and 200 or more pounds. He has flashed a skill set that made him a blue-chip recruit who would have been pursued even more heavily than he was were it not for a relatively early commitment to the Huskers and questions about his academic standing.