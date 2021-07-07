 Skip to main content
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 22, freshman DL Nash Hutmacher
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 22, freshman DL Nash Hutmacher

Red-White Spring Game, 5.1

Logan Smothers (8) runs the ball past Nash Hutmacher (72) during the Red-White Spring Game on at Memorial Stadium on May 1.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Husker Extra Podcast: The latest on Bill Moos' departure and buyout; NIL era begins; Banton staying in draft

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

No. 22: DL Nash Hutmacher, fr. 

So far on the Most Intriguing Huskers list, there have been several players that have bright futures but maybe not exactly a defined role at this point in 2021.

Hutmacher fits that description, too.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound defensive lineman, dubbed “Polar Bear,” was a fan favorite from the time he verbally committed to Nebraska over Wisconsin and Oregon. This spring, he took a step toward impressing his position coach and teammates, too.

Tuioti talked about the Chamberlain, South Dakota, native’s improved agility and foot speed this spring. He showed some of that in the Red-White Spring Game, logging six tackles and a sack.

Defensive tackle Damion Daniels reminded, too, of Hutmacher’s exploits in the weight room.

“Nash is one of the strongest people, probably, in the program right now,” Daniels said at the outset of spring ball. “Watching him move the weight, it’s ridiculous. He’s moving way better than when before he first got here. Just looking at how far he’s come since he’s been here, that’s pretty big.”

Daniels’ continued improvement along with fellow junior Jordon Riley and others like Ty Robinson, who can play inside or at defensive end, means Hutmacher may not have a major role in 2021. Could he be more regularly counted on in run-heavy situations or goal line packages? In a deep room with lots of returning snaps, that would be a good next step for the freshman.

The NCAA’s eligibility extension means Daniels and Riley have the option of returning for 2022, but neither is guaranteed to be back. Hutmacher’s time manning the middle more regularly is coming, it’s just a matter of exactly when.

Parker Gabriel

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

