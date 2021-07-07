Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 22, freshman DL Nash Hutmacher

No. 22: DL Nash Hutmacher, fr.

So far on the Most Intriguing Huskers list, there have been several players that have bright futures but maybe not exactly a defined role at this point in 2021.

Hutmacher fits that description, too.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound defensive lineman, dubbed “Polar Bear,” was a fan favorite from the time he verbally committed to Nebraska over Wisconsin and Oregon. This spring, he took a step toward impressing his position coach and teammates, too.

Tuioti talked about the Chamberlain, South Dakota, native’s improved agility and foot speed this spring. He showed some of that in the Red-White Spring Game, logging six tackles and a sack.

Defensive tackle Damion Daniels reminded, too, of Hutmacher’s exploits in the weight room.

“Nash is one of the strongest people, probably, in the program right now,” Daniels said at the outset of spring ball. “Watching him move the weight, it’s ridiculous. He’s moving way better than when before he first got here. Just looking at how far he’s come since he’s been here, that’s pretty big.”