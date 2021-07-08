Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 21, freshman QB Heinrich Haarberg

No. 21: QB Heinrich Haarberg, fr.

The entry could realistically be split between Haarberg and Logan Smothers, the freshman pair tasked with getting into game-ready form fast enough to step in should anything happen to junior Adrian Martinez this fall.

Haarberg, a 6-foot-5 freshman from Kearney Catholic who just arrived on campus in January, captured the attention of NU coaches throughout the spring and then Husker fans during the Red-White Spring Game on May 1.

His game needs a lot of refining but coach Scott Frost made it clear what he and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco think of Haarberg’s natural ability. He has a big arm, he can run and Frost said he made some throws in the spring where “everybody kind of turned and looked at each other.”

Verduzco, too, is adamant that the mechanical work Smothers has done is going to take root and allow the 2020 freshman to unlock what the staff believes is quality arm strength.