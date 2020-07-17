Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 21, DL Keem Green

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too

No. 21, Keem Green, DL, jr.

At this time last year, Keem Green was one of the biggest offseason stories. Would he actually make it to campus at Nebraska? What might his impact be when he arrived?

Well, he made it all right, but not until the midpoint of preseason camp. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke highly of Green from the start, but said the junior college transfer understandably needed some conditioning work and that he'd play when he was ready.

Green, eventually, saw spot duty in three games but maintained a redshirt season. It stands to reason that, even though NU had a good amount of quality depth up front, Nebraska would have considered burning Green's redshirt if the coaching staff thought he was a true field-tilter at that point. As it was, he played against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Maryland.