Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 21, DL Keem Green

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too
No. 21, Keem Green, DL, jr.
At this time last year, Keem Green was one of the biggest offseason stories. Would he actually make it to campus at Nebraska? What might his impact be when he arrived?
Well, he made it all right, but not until the midpoint of preseason camp. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke highly of Green from the start, but said the junior college transfer understandably needed some conditioning work and that he'd play when he was ready.
Green, eventually, saw spot duty in three games but maintained a redshirt season. It stands to reason that, even though NU had a good amount of quality depth up front, Nebraska would have considered burning Green's redshirt if the coaching staff thought he was a true field-tilter at that point. As it was, he played against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Maryland.
Now, though, with the year of eligibility preserved and two more in front of him in Lincoln, Green has every opportunity to become a key player for Erik Chinander's defense. He certainly has the frame at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds.
And with three seniors off to the NFL, there is opportunity aplenty to earn snaps. Tuioti and company think that Green has the versatility to play the nose or end. They lauded his offseason work and said he looked good early in the spring before the proceedings were halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Among all of the potential contributors on the defensive line, Green engenders a sense of intrigue both for what we know about him and for what we've yet to see. Is he a stalwart? A role player? A depth filler? All of those possibilities remain on the table, but the answer should become clearer once the season starts.
— Parker Gabriel
The list
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!