Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 20, redshirt freshman OLB Javin Wright

No. 20: OLB Javin Wright, rfr.

A frustrating outcome for a young player NU coaches are high on, no doubt, but Wright came back and impressed again this spring despite doing it mostly at a new position.

Wright is a unique player on the roster because he possesses a defensive back’s skill set with the frame (6-foot-4 and 220 pounds) of a pass-rusher. As it turns out, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and company have a position for just that type of player. Wright and freshman Isaac Gifford — if there were one player on the roster who didn’t make this list but perhaps should have, it might be Gifford — started grooming this spring to back up senior JoJo Domann in the outside linebacker/nickel spot that Domann has played very well the past two years.