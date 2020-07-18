Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 20, DB Javin Wright

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No 20, Javin Wright, DB, rfr.
Close your eyes and your summer thoughts just might drift to something Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said about Javin Wright a few days before the spring season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The coach described the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Wright as "a ridiculously smart player." A native of Chandler, Arizona, Wright could add 20 pounds and play outside linebacker, or stay at his current weight and play safety or corner. He was going to be a player to watch during the spring. Now, if there's football this fall, he'll still be a player to watch. Intelligent and versatile players are extremely valuable — even if they happen to be on the youthful side.
It would be regarded as an upset if Wright were to crack the main rotation in the secondary because of its veteran nature. But he shouldn't be counted out. What's more, his versatility could lead to situational roles.
As for his football intelligence, it probably should come as no surprise at all. After all, his father, Toby Wright, was a hard-hitting safety for the Huskers in 1992 and 1993 who went on to play six seasons in the NFL.
“I tell Javin, ‘I’m the navigator of your ship. You’re driving, and I’m just pointing out things before they come up,’” the elder Wright told the Journal Star last summer in a booming voice filled with joy, pride and passion. “It’s like, ‘Be careful, son, this situation might be over there.’"
When Javin watches his father’s games on video, he sees the trademark physical nature. He sounds immensely proud.
“My dad was a different player than most,” Javin says. “He really didn’t stop no matter what was in front of him. I want to have that same tenacity in my game.”
— Steven M. Sipple
