Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 2, QB Luke McCaffrey
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26

Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey makes a throw against Indiana last October at Memorial Stadium. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 2, Luke McCaffrey, QB, rfr.

If you're looking for a good recipe to gin up intrigue, it's good to have a combination of ingredients. You want to have enough of a known quantity to ensure that you're not fully imagining things and you want enough unknown and potential that the imagination part still has plenty of room to work.

That's pretty much the situation for Nebraska redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey heading into his second year in the program, and it's why he checks in No. 2 on this list, one spot ahead of junior Adrian Martinez, the heavy favorite to win the starting quarterback job.

McCaffrey flashed in a big way during his limited playing time in 2019. He ran the ball well against Indiana. He provided a big-time spark with a touchdown pass against Iowa. And he showed, even in being limited in order to preserve his redshirt, the ability to do a lot of different things. Heck, he lined up at receiver and hauled in a low throw for a 12-yard gain.

While quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and head coach Scott Frost have remained adamant that McCaffrey's long-term future is at quarterback — Verduzco was asked this spring what his reaction to people continuing to bring up receiver and McCaffrey in the same sentence and he said, "Aside from smoke coming from my ears and that sort of thing?" — the possibility for variety certainly does exist.

McCaffrey, after all, is one of the very best athletes on the team. He's regularly cited among the fastest and he has a diverse skill set. That doesn't mean he's going to play receiver regularly, but it does give Frost and company some creative license to figure out how to use him. Now that the redshirt year is gone, they can use him as much as they want.

— Parker Gabriel

The list

No. 30: Caleb Tannor, OLB, jr.

No. 29: Brenden Jaimes, LT, sr. 

No. 28: Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison, RB, fr.

No. 27, Ethan Piper, OG, rfr.

No. 26, Marcus Fleming, WR, fr.

No. 25, Mosai Newsom, DL, rfr.

No. 24, Braxton Clark, CB, so.

No. 23, Jordon Riley, DL, jr.

No. 22, Zavier Betts, WR, fr.

No. 21, Keem Green, DL, jr.

No. 20, Javin Wright, DB, rfr. 

No. 19, Blaise Gunnerson, OLB, fr. 

No. 18, Rahmir Johnson, RB, rfr. 

No. 17, Keyshawn Greene, ILB, fr.

No. 16, Niko Cooper, OLB, so.

No. 15, Cam Taylor-Britt, DB, jr.

No. 14, Deontai Williams, DB, sr.

No. 13, Chris Hickman, TE/WR, rfr.

No. 12, Luke Reimer, ILB, so.

No. 11, Alante Brown, WR, fr.

No. 10, Myles Farmer, S, rfr. 

No. 9, Bryce Benhart, RT, rfr.

No. 8, Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, soph.

No. 7, Nick Henrich, ILB, rfr.

No. 6, Travis Vokolek, TE, jr. 

No. 5, Cam Jurgens, C, so. 

No. 4, Ty Robinson, DL, rfr. 

No. 3, Adrian Martinez, QB, jr. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

