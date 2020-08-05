Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 2, QB Luke McCaffrey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 2, Luke McCaffrey, QB, rfr.

If you're looking for a good recipe to gin up intrigue, it's good to have a combination of ingredients. You want to have enough of a known quantity to ensure that you're not fully imagining things and you want enough unknown and potential that the imagination part still has plenty of room to work.

That's pretty much the situation for Nebraska redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey heading into his second year in the program, and it's why he checks in No. 2 on this list, one spot ahead of junior Adrian Martinez, the heavy favorite to win the starting quarterback job.