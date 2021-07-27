Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 2, junior WR Omar Manning

No. 2: WR Omar Manning, jr.

Omar Manning has played in one game for Nebraska and has been targeted one time, a slant against Northwestern last year that looked like a completion waiting to happen except that Adrian Martinez’s pass got deflected.

Manning, though, continues to be one of the very most intriguing players on the roster.

It’s been a long time since he signed his National Letter of Intent as a transfer from Kilgore (Texas) College in December 2019. Head coach Scott Frost said then that Manning looked different than anybody else he’d ever coached and that he could “change” NU’s offense.

Instead, he missed substantial time with injuries and for other health reasons. He got on the field the one time, then didn’t again in 2020.

So, the expectations changed. Frost and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick talked about the goal being for Manning to just be present, be in attendance and work on getting better each day. So far, that’s been his offseason. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound wide receiver had a productive spring. He gave a peek of his tantalizing size and skill to fans at an open practice on April 17 and again during the Red-White Spring Game on May 1. Then, by all accounts, he backed it up with a good summer in the weight room.