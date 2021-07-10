Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 19, sophomore RB Markese Stepp

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
No. 19: RB Markese Stepp, so.
What exactly makes Stepp so intriguing?
Well, start with the fact that if healthy, the 6-foot, 235-pound transfer from USC is a leading candidate to open the season as a starter.
His health status, however, is also part of what makes him intriguing. He missed all but two practices this past spring because of a foot surgery that Nebraska's team doctors identified the need for. However, it's expected that he'll be ready for preseason practices starting late this month.
"I think I got a solid evaluation (this spring) on everybody except for Markese, who only practiced twice. But even in those two practices, and they were in helmets, I saw some good stuff,” Husker running backs coach Ryan Held told the Journal Star last month during a Big Red Blitz stop in Broken Bow.
Seeing "good stuff" from Stepp was expected upon his arrival on campus in January. After all, he spent three seasons at USC — redshirting in 2018 before seeing consistent playing time the past two years.
In 2020, he rushed 45 times for 165 yards and tied for the team lead with three rushing touchdowns. The Trojans' overall production in the run game dropped to 3.2 yards per carry from 3.9 in 2019 under second-year offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who runs the Air Raid offense that prioritizes passing.
Stepp was part of a three-man rotation at running back that split carries roughly evenly, and each averaged between 3.7 yards per carry (Stepp) and 4.6. The Trojans played only six games in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions and the Pac-12’s shortened season. USC elected not to play in a bowl game after a 5-1 regular season.
In 2019, Stepp had 48 rushes for 307 yards (6.4 per carry) and three scores.
A native of Indianapolis, Stepp was considered a four-star prospect out of high school.
— Steven M. Sipple
