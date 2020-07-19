Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 19, OLB Blaise Gunnerson

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 19, Blaise Gunnerson, OLB, fr.
The questions about Blaise Gunnerson as they pertain to the 2020 Nebraska football team are easy enough to list. Yeah, he's a true freshman and yes, both of his final two high school seasons in Iowa were hampered by injury.
Certainly, it is difficult for even a developed, healthy rookie to step onto campus and push for playing time on a Big Ten front seven.
The possibilities, though, are there as well. Begin with a scene from about a year ago when Gunnerson, already a highly coveted prospect for more than a year, decided he was going to take part in NU's Friday Night Lights camp because he just plain wanted to. The combination of speed and athleticism at his 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds stood out compared with anybody else in attendance. Less than a month later, he committed to the Huskers.
Gunnerson then dealt with hip and ankle issues his senior season at Kuemper Catholic and has now had surgery on both hips to shave down overgrown bones in a move he's said should cure the issue permanently.
Consider, too, the position group. It's adding size and length fast under first-year position coach Mike Dawson, but nobody is really proven beyond senior JoJo Domann. So, can Gunnerson make a push for playing time? The same could be asked of Jimari Butler, a 6-5 freshman who has questions (he only recently began playing football in Alabama) but also upside that has the coaching staff excited about the future.
Said Dawson this spring, "Blaise has the measurables that you look for. If you were going to draw up or write up, 'What does an NFL outside linebacker look like?' He kind of checks off all those boxes."
It might well be too much to ask for those young guys to jump right into the fray. Then again, given the lack of depth and lack of proven big bodies at OLB, who knows?
— Parker Gabriel
