Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 19, OLB Blaise Gunnerson

Gunnerson then dealt with hip and ankle issues his senior season at Kuemper Catholic and has now had surgery on both hips to shave down overgrown bones in a move he's said should cure the issue permanently.

Consider, too, the position group. It's adding size and length fast under first-year position coach Mike Dawson, but nobody is really proven beyond senior JoJo Domann. So, can Gunnerson make a push for playing time? The same could be asked of Jimari Butler, a 6-5 freshman who has questions (he only recently began playing football in Alabama) but also upside that has the coaching staff excited about the future.

Said Dawson this spring, "Blaise has the measurables that you look for. If you were going to draw up or write up, 'What does an NFL outside linebacker look like?' He kind of checks off all those boxes."

It might well be too much to ask for those young guys to jump right into the fray. Then again, given the lack of depth and lack of proven big bodies at OLB, who knows?

— Parker Gabriel