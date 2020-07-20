Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 18, RB Rahmir Johnson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 18, Rahmir Johnson, RB, rfr.

Speed intrigues.

So, when Rahmir Johnson last season told reporters he was one of the two or three fastest players on the team, it raised eyebrows.

He also put senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and former Husker wide receiver Mike Williams near the top of the list.

They haven't raced, said Johnson, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back from Oradell, New Jersey.

However, "Anytime they're ready, I'd be down," he said.