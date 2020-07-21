Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 17, ILB Keyshawn Greene

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 17, Keyshawn Greene, ILB, fr.

A good reminder here that just because a player is on the Most Intriguing list doesn’t mean he should be expected to necessarily be making big waves from Day 1 in 2020. That’s Keyshawn Greene, a player who arrived this summer as a true freshman and might well need some physical development, but who its hard not to squint and wonder what might be in store.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound inside linebacker was long committed to Florida State before, in the midst of coaching turmoil there last fall, he got on an airplane for the first time in his life and took an official visit to NU. That led to a commitment and what on paper looks like a heck of a steal out of the Sunshine State for the Huskers.