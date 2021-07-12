Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 17, freshman WR Zavier Betts

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
No. 17: WR Zavier Betts, fr.
You want a dose of intrigue?
Well, you might feel some level of intrigue by simply watching Betts trot off the field. He's a picture of high-level athleticism, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound long-strider who seemingly was put on earth to stretch the field on autumn Saturdays.
Betts is intriguing in large part because his ceiling as a player seems exceptionally high. A consensus four-star recruit coming out of Bellevue West, he appeared in six games with one start last season as a true freshman. He finished with 12 receptions for 131 yards, ranking third on the team in receiving yards. He had at least one reception in each of the six games he played.
Against Penn State in mid-November, Betts scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 45-yard fly sweep that he took moving to the offense’s right. He found a big seam, turned up the field and turned on the jets, running away easily defenders in the second quarter to give his team a 14-point lead.
Give his immense talent level, it's the sort of play you should expect to see from Betts often as his career possesses.
Of course, playing time isn't guaranteed for many Division I players. Betts will have to earn his chances to shine, and he'll face plenty of competition in practice. In fact, from the Red-White Spring Game came a projected starting wideout trio of 6-1 junior Oliver Martin, 6-4 junior Omar Manning and 6-3 senior Samori Toure.
Behind the top group, Nebraska has Betts, veteran Levi Falck, Will Nixon, Alante Brown as well as gifted walk-on Wyatt Liewer.
A band of talented incoming freshmen also prepare for preseason camp, set to begin in a few weeks.
So, no guarantees, not even for someone like Betts, who possesses a level of size and athleticism that would catch the eye of any NFL coach as he trots off the playing field.
— Steven M. Sipple
