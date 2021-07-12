Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 17, freshman WR Zavier Betts

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

No. 17: WR Zavier Betts, fr.

You want a dose of intrigue?

Well, you might feel some level of intrigue by simply watching Betts trot off the field. He's a picture of high-level athleticism, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound long-strider who seemingly was put on earth to stretch the field on autumn Saturdays.

Betts is intriguing in large part because his ceiling as a player seems exceptionally high. A consensus four-star recruit coming out of Bellevue West, he appeared in six games with one start last season as a true freshman. He finished with 12 receptions for 131 yards, ranking third on the team in receiving yards. He had at least one reception in each of the six games he played.