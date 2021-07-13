Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 16, sophomore CB Tyreke Johnson

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
No. 16: CB Tyreke Johnson, so.
OK, tell me you're not intrigued by a player who received his first collegiate football scholarship offer prior to playing as an eighth-grader on Trinity Christian's juggernaut roster in Jacksonville, Florida.
Urban Meyer, one of the greatest coaches ever to grace the planet, offered Johnson a scholarship while he was still in junior high. Think about it: That was back in 2013. As it turned out, Johnson's recruitment was one of the longest and most highly-contested battles in the class of 2018. Yes, Ohio State ultimately won that battle. But Johnson never really became the star in the Buckeye program that many imagined, which led to his recent transfer to Nebraska.
Johnson redshirted in 2018 and then played in a total of 12 games for Ohio State, experiencing multiple coaching changes in the process as other players found full-time roles ahead of him. Still, the decision to leave OSU and look for another opportunity was not an easy one for the former top-ranked safety nationally by Rivals.com.
“It was hard to leave Ohio State just because of how great the program is, how great the coaches are and the relationships and bonds that I’ve built with my brothers over there,” Johnson told the Lincoln Journal Star last month.
He played just 77 snaps in 2020, and was projected to be a reserve cornerback again this year, with Sevyn Banks, Cameron Brown and Ryan Watts likely to lead the depth chart at that position.
Now, however, Johnson has an opportunity to revitalize his career in Lincoln.
Coming out of spring practice, sophomore Quinton Newsome had grabbed the lead for the starting spot opposite standout junior Cam-Taylor Britt. Johnson will jump into that competition, which also includes sophomores Braxton Clark and Nadab Joseph and freshman Tamon Lynum.
— Steven M. Sipple
