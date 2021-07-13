Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 16, sophomore CB Tyreke Johnson

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

No. 16: CB Tyreke Johnson, so.

OK, tell me you're not intrigued by a player who received his first collegiate football scholarship offer prior to playing as an eighth-grader on Trinity Christian's juggernaut roster in Jacksonville, Florida.

Urban Meyer, one of the greatest coaches ever to grace the planet, offered Johnson a scholarship while he was still in junior high. Think about it: That was back in 2013. As it turned out, Johnson's recruitment was one of the longest and most highly-contested battles in the class of 2018. Yes, Ohio State ultimately won that battle. But Johnson never really became the star in the Buckeye program that many imagined, which led to his recent transfer to Nebraska.