Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 16, OLB Niko Cooper

Since then, of course, the coronavirus pandemic has made for an unsettled offseason all around, but Cooper wasn't going to be on campus for spring ball anyway. The coming weeks will show just how much ground he can make up over some of the returning players.

Certainly, the measurables are there. Ideally, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander would like to be able to roll out outside linebackers that are interchangeable rather than always having to match boundary and field sides due to skill set or size. The Huskers hope Cooper can provide pass-rush juice while also holding up against the run.

"That position, (assistant coach Mike Dawson) has some work cut out for him and they've got some work cut out for themselves," Chinander said this week during a radio interview. "Obviously, that's the biggest question mark."

Cooper is a question mark, too, considering he's yet to step foot on the field in a Big Ten game. He has the benefit of graduating from junior college with three years of eligibility remaining, so he could work himself into being a mainstay among the Blackshirts.

