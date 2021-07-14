Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 15, sophomore CB Quinton Newsome

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

No. 15: CB Quinton Newsome, so.

Nebraska fans' intrigue in Newsome perhaps went up a few notches in mid-April.

That's when Husker secondary coach Travis Fisher told reporters that the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Newsome — a Suwanee, Georgia, native — had moved in front in the battle for the starting corner job opposite junior Cam Taylor-Britt.

"A lot of guys are doing a good job, but Quinton Newsome is doing a great job at that spot," the coach said.