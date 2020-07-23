Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 15, DB Cam Taylor-Britt

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 15, Cam Taylor-Britt, Jr., DB
The last we saw of Taylor-Britt, back in March, he showed up to a spring practice news conference wearing a sweatshirt that said: "Humble over hype."
Seems he's a tone-setter both off the field and on it.
There's no question about his on-field prowess.
Last season, the 6-foot, 215-pound Alabama native played 538 snaps at corner, nickel and safety, as well as 112 on special teams. That computes to about 60 snaps per game. That suggests high value. His versatility also is valuable. Although he's best off playing cornerback, he started seven games at safety last season to help offset Deontai Williams' season-ending injury suffered in the opener.
With Williams now back in the fold, look for Taylor-Britt to spend all his time at corner.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander obviously thinks highly of Taylor-Britt, both as a corner and safety.
However, "I think he's a really, really, really good corner,” Chinander said. “Really good corners, when you got to put them at safety, that's not a good deal because the corners are too valuable. Depending on what you're doing with that nickel job, a slot corner can be just as valuable as an island corner.
“He can play corner and he can play in that slot if he needs to.”
You don't have to be Bill Belichick to notice Taylor-Britt's ability as a hitter. His four forced fumbles last season ranked third nationally and tied for the most by a Husker since 1999.
"I don't know if everybody understands how much he helped us last year by moving to safety,” Chinander said. “Cam was really good, but he had only played corner and nickel throughout spring, fall camp and then he gets moved to safety.”
Think how much better he may become by playing exclusively at his more natural position.
Yes, intriguing.
— Steven M. Sipple
The list
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!