Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 15, DB Cam Taylor-Britt

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 15, Cam Taylor-Britt, Jr., DB

The last we saw of Taylor-Britt, back in March, he showed up to a spring practice news conference wearing a sweatshirt that said: "Humble over hype."

Seems he's a tone-setter both off the field and on it.

There's no question about his on-field prowess.

Last season, the 6-foot, 215-pound Alabama native played 538 snaps at corner, nickel and safety, as well as 112 on special teams. That computes to about 60 snaps per game. That suggests high value. His versatility also is valuable. Although he's best off playing cornerback, he started seven games at safety last season to help offset Deontai Williams' season-ending injury suffered in the opener.

With Williams now back in the fold, look for Taylor-Britt to spend all his time at corner.