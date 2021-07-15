Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 14, junior OLB Pheldarius Payne

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

No. 14: OLB Pheldarius Payne, jr.

In this case, the intrigue is largely about something Nebraska's often lacked as a program in recent years: A consistent pass rush.

Payne possesses the potential to help in that regard.

Before arriving at Nebraska in the spring of 2020, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound defender recorded nine sacks in two seasons at Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) College. Last season at NU, he appeared in all eight games, finishing with 21 tackles, with two tackles for loss, one sack and a pair of pass breakups. He showed a relentlessness that made an impression on fans.