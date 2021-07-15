 Skip to main content
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 14, junior OLB Pheldarius Payne
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 14, junior OLB Pheldarius Payne

Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws under pressure from Nebraska outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne last November at Memorial Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too. 

No. 14: OLB Pheldarius Payne, jr. 

In this case, the intrigue is largely about something Nebraska's often lacked as a program in recent years: A consistent pass rush.

Payne possesses the potential to help in that regard.

Before arriving at Nebraska in the spring of 2020, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound defender recorded nine sacks in two seasons at Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) College. Last season at NU, he appeared in all eight games, finishing with 21 tackles, with two tackles for loss, one sack and a pair of pass breakups. He showed a relentlessness that made an impression on fans.

Payne this coming season will likely end up playing standing up at times and with his hand in the dirt at others with the way defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and company roll through different fronts and personnel groups. The defensive line rotation is a deep one, and at outside linebacker the heavier group includes players such as Garrett Nelson and Damian Jackson. They help Payne with the learning process, as does outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Payne said. “I thought football was just X’s and O’s and just going, but you can learn stuff from the line pre-snap, after the snap and little movements from the linemen.”

With a full spring of practices under his belt, Payne feels better prepared to make a bigger impact.

“This will be a great year for him,” Chinander said during the spring. “He’s been through the program now, he’s healthy. He’s been in the weight room and he’s got a lot of reps this spring.”

“I expect to do a whole lot better because now I know the system and how things run,” Payne added. “I can just play. I can run to the ball and make plays.

“Last year I was playing like a robot, I would say, and just trying to actually not mess up, but now I can just run.”

Steven M. Sipple

