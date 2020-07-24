Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 14, DB Deontai Williams

"Very happy with Deontai as far as where he’s at today. If football games started today, he'd be ready to go.”

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety, Williams went down with a season-ending injury in Nebraska's season-opener last fall, missing the final 11-plus games. His injury meant Fisher had to shuffle personnel in the secondary. This year, if a season is played, look for Williams to be a regular starter — and look for him to make explosive plays.

Moves like a rocket? Yeah, that seems intriguing.

A transfer from Jones County (Mississippi) Community College, Williams made an immediate impact for Nebraska in 2018, his first season in the program. He appeared in every game (with one start) while forcing two fumbles, intercepting two passes and breaking up two more. He finished with a total of 23 tackles, including four in a late-season game at Ohio State.

He's known as a big hitter. He prides himself on it.

"I call myself a sniper," Williams told our Parker Gabriel upon committing to Nebraska in December 2017. "That’s what I do, I'm just sniping people on the field. One-shot kill. I’m very vicious and very aggressive. I’m an aggressive player and I feel like I have that dog in me. You can’t teach somebody to be a dog. You just either have that in you or you don’t."

Most people would agree Nebraska's defense could use some more dogs.

— Steven M. Sipple

