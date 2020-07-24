Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 14, DB Deontai Williams

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 14, Deontai Williams, DB, sr.
In case you've forgotten about Williams, allow Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher to remind you of his prowess.
"Deontai, today he’s a grown man," Fisher said last week on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program. "He’s exactly like (Husker senior corner) Dicaprio Bootle as far as everything you ask him to do, three or four times (a day) working out, looking like a beast and moving like a rocket when he’s running around. He picked up weight. He's strong. He looks like a pro.
"Very happy with Deontai as far as where he’s at today. If football games started today, he'd be ready to go.”
A 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety, Williams went down with a season-ending injury in Nebraska's season-opener last fall, missing the final 11-plus games. His injury meant Fisher had to shuffle personnel in the secondary. This year, if a season is played, look for Williams to be a regular starter — and look for him to make explosive plays.
Moves like a rocket? Yeah, that seems intriguing.
A transfer from Jones County (Mississippi) Community College, Williams made an immediate impact for Nebraska in 2018, his first season in the program. He appeared in every game (with one start) while forcing two fumbles, intercepting two passes and breaking up two more. He finished with a total of 23 tackles, including four in a late-season game at Ohio State.
He's known as a big hitter. He prides himself on it.
"I call myself a sniper," Williams told our Parker Gabriel upon committing to Nebraska in December 2017. "That’s what I do, I'm just sniping people on the field. One-shot kill. I’m very vicious and very aggressive. I’m an aggressive player and I feel like I have that dog in me. You can’t teach somebody to be a dog. You just either have that in you or you don’t."
Most people would agree Nebraska's defense could use some more dogs.
— Steven M. Sipple
The list
No. 30: Caleb Tannor, OLB, jr.
No. 29: Brenden Jaimes, LT, sr.
No. 28: Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison, RB, fr.
No. 26, Marcus Fleming, WR, fr.
No. 25, Mosai Newsom, DL, rfr.
No. 24, Braxton Clark, CB, so.
No. 20, Javin Wright, DB, rfr.
No. 19, Blaise Gunnerson, OLB, fr.
No. 18, Rahmir Johnson, RB, rfr.
No. 17, Keyshawn Greene, ILB, fr.No. 16, Niko Cooper, OLB, so.
