Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 13, WR/TE Chris Hickman

Well, consider what Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton said about him last August.

“He’s not scared to take on a 300-pound kid, and when a kid’s doing that right there, you know they’re going to end up being a good football player,” the coach said. “He’s worked extremely hard. Now, he knows he’s got a long way to go to get his body where it needs to be, but he makes up for it with his tenacity at the point of attack and his fearlessness when he gets there. That’s one of the things (head coach Scott) Frost and the rest of the assistants have seen.”

Frost wasn't overly thrilled with all of his receivers' perimeter blocking last season. That evidently won't be an issue with the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Hickman, who can play both tight end and wide receiver. He first appeared on the depth chart as a wide receiver last November. His size at that position is obviously intriguing.

Nebraska had a smallish receiver corps last season. That should change in 2020 because of not only Hickman, but also because of the arrivals of 6-4, 225-pound Omar Manning from Kilgore (Texas) Community College and 6-2, 200-pound Zavier Betts from Bellevue West.

A graduate of Omaha Burke, Hickman appeared in four games in 2019, earning playing time at both tight end and wide receiver. He played more than half of Nebraska's offensive snaps in a late-season game at Maryland and also saw action in the season finale against Iowa.

Hickman’s stat-sheet production last season was modest to say the least — one catch for no gain — but look for that to change dramatically in 2020.

"He’s a competitor, he wants to win in everything he does and he’s a confident young man,” Burke coach Paul Limongi said.

