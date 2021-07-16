Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 13, senior OLB JoJo Domann

It’s largely why he led the team with 58 tackles while tying cornerback Dicaprio Bootle for the team lead in pass breakups with five.

It’s why he's one of a handful of Nebraska players deemed most critical to a program hoping to make a marked improvement on last year’s 3-5 record.

He said last spring that he mostly just focuses on becoming at least 1% better at his craft every day.

Doing the little things leads to big things, his coaches tell him.

“It’s tackling, getting off blocks, coverage, pre-snap reads, post-snap processing,” Domann said. “I can always get better and get to the ball faster and make more of an impact on the game in all those ways.”

Domann recorded 6½ tackles for loss last season, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble. He posted a career high in tackles despite the shortened season. He didn't have a sack, but it's hard to imagine him getting blanked in that category this coming season — especially considering his strong desire to help the program.

He said in the spring he focuses on his off-field approach, which essentially means “pouring my heart into this program and into these guys,” he said.

It's paid off handsomely, with more to come.