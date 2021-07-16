Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 13, senior OLB JoJo Domann

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
No. 13: OLB JoJo Domann, sr.
Although Domann was limited during spring ball, he will again be counted on heavily to make plays for Nebraska's veteran defense.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Colorado native is one of the team's most explosive defenders and plays a critical — and demanding — hybrid position. He possesses the size of an NFL inside linebacker but also has the ability to move to the perimeter and play receivers in coverage, says Mike Dawson, Nebraska’s outside linebackers coach.
Yes, that’s an extremely valuable combination in this day and age, or in any day and age.
It’s why Domann seldom came off the field last season, playing either his outside linebacker spot or his role as a nickel in sub-packages.
It’s largely why he led the team with 58 tackles while tying cornerback Dicaprio Bootle for the team lead in pass breakups with five.
It’s why he's one of a handful of Nebraska players deemed most critical to a program hoping to make a marked improvement on last year’s 3-5 record.
He said last spring that he mostly just focuses on becoming at least 1% better at his craft every day.
Doing the little things leads to big things, his coaches tell him.
“It’s tackling, getting off blocks, coverage, pre-snap reads, post-snap processing,” Domann said. “I can always get better and get to the ball faster and make more of an impact on the game in all those ways.”
Domann recorded 6½ tackles for loss last season, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble. He posted a career high in tackles despite the shortened season. He didn't have a sack, but it's hard to imagine him getting blanked in that category this coming season — especially considering his strong desire to help the program.
He said in the spring he focuses on his off-field approach, which essentially means “pouring my heart into this program and into these guys,” he said.
It's paid off handsomely, with more to come.
— Steven M. Sipple
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0 ➡️ at Illinois
When: Aug. 28, Noon
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 1 ➡️ Fordham
When: Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Fordham in 2020: 2-1 (shortened by COVID-19)
Last time the Huskers and Rams met: No previous matchups
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ at Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3