Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 12, junior DL Damion Daniels

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
No. 12: DL Damion Daniels, jr.
Tell me the prospect of having a run-stopping anchor in the heart of the line isn't intriguing for Nebraska fans.
The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Daniels comes off a strong season. But his coaches are looking for more out of him. If he reaches his potential and does it consistently, well, look out.
In 2020, the Dallas native played in all eight games with three starts, and set career highs in tackles (20) and tackles for loss (four). In a 26-20 loss to Iowa, he made a career-high five tackles, including one for a loss. He made it three straight games with a tackle for loss in a 37-27 win against Purdue, finishing with two total tackles. He recorded a TFL for the fourth straight game against Minnesota, totaling four tackles in a 24-17 loss to the Gophers.
Nebraska made steady progress against the run last fall, turning in particularly promising performances against Iowa (129 yards on 45 carries) and Rutgers (130 on 33). The Huskers mustered game-deciding pressure on Penn State quarterback Will Levis down the stretch in a 30-23 victory against the Nittany Lions.
Thing is, Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti is looking for much more from is entire unit -- not just Daniels. The coach made that clear during spring drills.
“I haven’t been happy the past two years,” Tuioti said. “I love it here, but I haven’t been happy the past two years because I know we can do better. We can fix that by how we attack and approach meetings, how we attack and approach practice.
“To have a good practice means you have to practice great in all of the individual periods. You can’t just wait for the last period and try to win and say practice was good. It’s got to start with meetings. That’s an hour and a half before practice. It’s got to start with walk-throughs. That’s before practice. And then even the post-practice stuff. There’s plenty of opportunities to grow and get better at (it), and I think that our guys have that mindset now.”
— Steven M. Sipple
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0 ➡️ at Illinois
When: Aug. 28, Noon
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 1 ➡️ Fordham
When: Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Fordham in 2020: 2-1 (shortened by COVID-19)
Last time the Huskers and Rams met: No previous matchups
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ at Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3