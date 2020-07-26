Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 12, ILB Luke Reimer

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 12, Luke Reimer, ILB, so.
Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud likes to say that every college football player "clicks" at some point relatively early in his career.
It's the point in time where a player stops thinking and just is able to cut loose and play fast.
If you'd have drawn up a list of players expected to "click" quickly last year, a walk-on linebacker who played a bunch of different positions as a relatively unheralded high school player at Lincoln North Star might not have been high on the list.
Luke Reimer, though, burst onto the scene. By the second week of preseason camp, Ruud and teammates were raving about him. He had a bit of an injury setback, but eventually played in 10 games, becoming one of only four players in his class not to redshirt.
At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Reimer spent much of the shutdown working with local speed trainer Christopher Slatt. Along with redshirt Nick Henrich, Reimer is in perhaps the best position out of NU's young linebacking group to break into a real rotation alongside seniors Collin Miller and Will Honas.
Yeah, he's a walk-on, but he's already made plenty of noise.
"He’s a stud, man,” former Husker and second-year Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford said this spring. “He’s going to be a really good player. That kid is rocked up out of his mind and he’s a freak athlete.”
Ruud knew it almost right away. Now Reimer will get a chance to build on a reputation that's already strong within the Husker program.
"I think he can be a big-time player in this conference," Ruud said.
— Parker Gabriel
The list
No. 30: Caleb Tannor, OLB, jr.
No. 29: Brenden Jaimes, LT, sr.
No. 28: Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison, RB, fr.
No. 26, Marcus Fleming, WR, fr.
No. 25, Mosai Newsom, DL, rfr.
No. 24, Braxton Clark, CB, so.
No. 20, Javin Wright, DB, rfr.
No. 19, Blaise Gunnerson, OLB, fr.
No. 18, Rahmir Johnson, RB, rfr.
No. 17, Keyshawn Greene, ILB, fr.No. 16, Niko Cooper, OLB, so.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!