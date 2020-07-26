Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 12, ILB Luke Reimer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 12, Luke Reimer, ILB, so.

Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud likes to say that every college football player "clicks" at some point relatively early in his career.

It's the point in time where a player stops thinking and just is able to cut loose and play fast.

If you'd have drawn up a list of players expected to "click" quickly last year, a walk-on linebacker who played a bunch of different positions as a relatively unheralded high school player at Lincoln North Star might not have been high on the list.

Luke Reimer, though, burst onto the scene. By the second week of preseason camp, Ruud and teammates were raving about him. He had a bit of an injury setback, but eventually played in 10 games, becoming one of only four players in his class not to redshirt.