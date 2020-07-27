Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 11, WR Alante Brown

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 11, Alante Brown, WR, fr.
Alante Brown was one of the final additions to Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. He made an official visit in November, hosted former Husker offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters on a home visit the first day of the December contact period and picked the Huskers in a National Signing Day announcement on the Big Ten Network.
The Chicago native, however, was one of the first 2020 players to make his presence felt on campus.
A mid-year enrollee after playing a post-graduate year at St. Thomas More in Connecticut, Brown impressed in winter conditioning and then earned head coach Scott Frost's attention when he took a slant route and turned it into a touchdown on the first day of spring practice.
"It was a pretty sight," Frost said then. "I think Alante's the type of guy we want in this offense, the guy who can play inside receiver slot, play in the backfield if you need him. He's going to give us some versatility. He's got a lot to learn and a long way to go just like a lot of us, but I think the early signs are positive."
Spring ball is just one small step and this year lasted only two practices, but Brown's name keeps coming up as someone to watch early on.
Then, there's the positional need, an area that's been well-covered at this point in the offseason. Frost has made it clear the Huskers will count on newcomers at receiver. Freshman William Nixon posted to social media that he's recovering from knee surgery, so the four remaining are Brown, Marcus Fleming, Zavier Betts and Omar Manning.
Brown, of course, is the only one who's been on campus since January. That might matter a little less given the circumstances this offseason, but don't discount the value of being around even during the shutdown.
Maybe one of the last guys to join the class will be one of the first to make an impact on the field in the fall, too.
— Parker Gabriel
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
