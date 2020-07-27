Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 11, WR Alante Brown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 11, Alante Brown, WR, fr.

Alante Brown was one of the final additions to Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. He made an official visit in November, hosted former Husker offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters on a home visit the first day of the December contact period and picked the Huskers in a National Signing Day announcement on the Big Ten Network.

The Chicago native, however, was one of the first 2020 players to make his presence felt on campus.

A mid-year enrollee after playing a post-graduate year at St. Thomas More in Connecticut, Brown impressed in winter conditioning and then earned head coach Scott Frost's attention when he took a slant route and turned it into a touchdown on the first day of spring practice.