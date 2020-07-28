Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 10, DB Myles Farmer

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 10, Myles Farmer, S, rfr.
There are many ways for intrigue to bubble up.
Having your position coach say at the beginning of the spring that you're one of the most talented players at your position? Yeah, that will do it.
That's what happened back in March when secondary coach Travis Fisher was explaining what had him excited about redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer.
“Did I want to play Myles Farmer (in 2019)? Yeah, sure did. A whole bunch,” Fisher said. “… Myles Farmer is one of the top guys, I think, on the team. A guy like that, you really want to make sure he has everything he needs before he steps on the field. Because if he is struggling with this or struggling with that or struggling with weight, you don’t want to throw him out there just because he’s Myles Farmer. You want to make sure he’s ready."
Farmer is the biggest member of Nebraska's secondary at 6-foot-3 and 200-plus pounds. He isn't even necessarily a sure bet to break into the rotation early in the 2020 season because of the senior pair of Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke at safety and the ability for senior Dicaprio Bootle and junior Cam Taylor-Britt to play back there if necessary, too.
But Fisher and the Huskers have been sky high on Farmer's talent ever since he arrived from Westlake High in Atlanta. He's going to get his chance sooner or later, and that carries with it a big dose of intrigue.
— Parker Gabriel
