Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 10, DB Myles Farmer

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 10, Myles Farmer, S, rfr.

There are many ways for intrigue to bubble up.

Having your position coach say at the beginning of the spring that you're one of the most talented players at your position? Yeah, that will do it.

That's what happened back in March when secondary coach Travis Fisher was explaining what had him excited about redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer.

“Did I want to play Myles Farmer (in 2019)? Yeah, sure did. A whole bunch,” Fisher said. “… Myles Farmer is one of the top guys, I think, on the team. A guy like that, you really want to make sure he has everything he needs before he steps on the field. Because if he is struggling with this or struggling with that or struggling with weight, you don’t want to throw him out there just because he’s Myles Farmer. You want to make sure he’s ready."