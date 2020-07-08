Most Intriguing Huskers list kicks off with junior OLB Caleb Tannor entering a pivotal year

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
A couple of notes: This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
30. Caleb Tannor, OLB, jr.
Tannor kicks off our list and is intriguing for several reasons. Nebraska coaches have been high on the athletic package the third-year player brings to the table, but he has not yet turned that into an every-down role.
On the edge, Tannor doesn’t have the ideal build for an every-down player at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, but he’s shown flashes of disruptive ability. Part of the question is what his role will be. Will he be asked to hold up in run support often? Is he a pass-rush specialist?
In addition, he’ll be playing under first-year outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson, who before spring ball talked about Tannor and used the word that seems like it will be the most important indicator of where the Georgia native goes from here.
"He’s got to develop consistency in everything he’s doing,” Dawson said.
"He's going to have to help us, and he's going to have to help us early," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander added. "And if he can't, you know, once you get to be that junior age, if you can't help anymore, some young guy has to get a shot.”
Tannor has experience on his side in a group that has more question marks than answers overall. He’s going to get every chance to capitalize. It certainly does seem, though, like this will be a pivot point in his Husker career.
— Parker Gabriel
— Parker Gabriel
